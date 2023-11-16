Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 73.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.54 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

