ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
CFRX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
