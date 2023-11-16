ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

