ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTEC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.66).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 221.60 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7,373.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.17).

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

