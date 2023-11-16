Critical Analysis: Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) vs. Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Sky Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Petroleum has a beta of -80.04, suggesting that its share price is 8,104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Sky Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy -6.39% -4.45% -2.75% Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Sky Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 2.10 $173.15 million ($1.75) -8.54 Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Sky Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

