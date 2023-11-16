Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 426.70%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

CRT stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

