CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

