CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of CSX worth $375,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
