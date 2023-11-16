Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cummins worth $75,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 98.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,560,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,646,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cummins by 66.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $223.75 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

