Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of Darden Restaurants worth $73,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

