David Mckinstray Purchases 41,715 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

