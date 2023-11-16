Decred (DCR) Price Tops $15.56

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $15.56 or 0.00042175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $243.44 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00151192 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002682 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,643,216 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

