DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.3 %

XRAY stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.