Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.88. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter worth $966,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 906,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

