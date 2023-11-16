Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Alithya Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.88. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
