Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 162.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 352.9%.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $350.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSX

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.