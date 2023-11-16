Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $318,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.84.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

