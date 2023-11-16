Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 855,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 690,283 shares.The stock last traded at $32.53 and had previously closed at $31.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

