Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDL stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $480.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

