Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 0.2 %

DDL stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $480.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.