Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,571,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,390,345 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $26.36.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.