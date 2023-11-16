Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.77. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 5,648,635 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

