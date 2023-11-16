Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

