Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Doma Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of DOMA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 158.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

