Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$14.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.85 million.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.53.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 188.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Dragonfly Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

