DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of DTE Energy worth $81,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

