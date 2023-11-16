Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $223.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

