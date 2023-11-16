Dustin Olson Acquires 68,190 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

