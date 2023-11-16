Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.