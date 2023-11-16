Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 37.36%.

NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Edgio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGIO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgio during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgio by 88.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Edgio in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

