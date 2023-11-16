Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$167,826.62 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$167,826.62.
TSE EFN opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$21.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
