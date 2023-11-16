Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $610.94 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $576.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.