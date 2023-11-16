Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $587.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $577.56 and its 200-day moving average is $506.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $557.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.