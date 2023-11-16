Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

DAVA stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after buying an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at about $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

