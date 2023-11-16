Energi (NRG) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $109,733.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,226,712 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

