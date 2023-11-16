ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

