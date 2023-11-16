Entain (LON:ENT) Given New GBX 1,510 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,510 ($18.54) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.43) to GBX 1,626 ($19.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 1,600 ($19.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,570.17 ($19.28).
In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 15,532 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($178,723.86). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
