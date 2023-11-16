Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 335.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:EQH opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

