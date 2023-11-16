Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 152,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 145,264 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $25,813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 3,250.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,422 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 10.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 619,300 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 352.8% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

