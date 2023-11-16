Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Evogene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVGN shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

