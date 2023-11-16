Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $130.04 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,479,000 after buying an additional 589,989 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

