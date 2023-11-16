Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $143.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NYSE:FN opened at $171.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $183.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

