Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CFO Steven P. Weber Sells 2,327 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,021.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $568.38 and a 1 year high of $1,036.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

