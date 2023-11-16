Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 236.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

