Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

