Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $149.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMware

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.