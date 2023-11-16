Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

