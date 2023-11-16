Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $283.64 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $216.55 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

