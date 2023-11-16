Fiera Capital Corp Has $765,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DE opened at $380.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.