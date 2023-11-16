Fiera Capital Corp Has $919,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $160.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

