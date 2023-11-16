Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

