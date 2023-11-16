Fiera Capital Corp Sells 169 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $697.90 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

