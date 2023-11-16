Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,898 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.